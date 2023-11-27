Man held with stolen bike

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police arrested a vehicle thief and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession on Saturday night. SHO Gaurav Dhir said the suspect had been identified as Mahesh, a resident of Rihana-Jattan village near Phagwara. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of IPC was registered against the suspect. OC

Thieves strike at workshop

Phagwara: A workshop was reportedly burgled in Kirti Nagar on Saturday night. Workshop owner Jagdeep Singh told the police that he went to his house after closing the workshop. When he returned, he found tools, including battery and drill machine worth Rs 20,000, stolen. Thieves entered the workshop after breaking open the locks, the police said. A case has been registered. OC

2 booked for theft at house

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked two persons, including a woman, on the charge of stealing jewellery from a house. Investigating officer (IO) Varinder Mohan Singh said the suspects had been identified as Hina and Sumit Bansal, residents of Ahmedgarh in Ludhiana. Darshana, a resident of Dalla village, complained to the police that her daughter-in-law and her accomplice stole gold jewellery and important documents from her house on November 8. A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.

#Phagwara