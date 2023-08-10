Man held with stolen bike, LCD TV

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 9

The Adampur police arrested a person with a stolen LCD TV and a motorbike. The suspect was arrested on the complaint of a Bhogpur resident.

In his complaint, Jatinder Singh, a resident of Shakti Nagar, Bhogpur, said he, along with his family, went to his relative’s house in Jalandhar on July 5. When he returned home around 10 am on July 11, he found the locks of the main gate and an inside door broken. The lock of an almirah in the bedroom was also broken.

The complainant told the police that cash, other valuables from the almirah and an LCD TV were stolen from his house. A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC was registered at the Bhogpur police station on August 6.

The police arrested Mani, alias Shanty, a resident of Bholath in Kapurthala. The police also recovered the stolen LCD TV and a motorbike from his possession. The suspect revealed that he stole the bike from Kartarpur.

The police said his aide was yet to be arrested. The suspect would be produced in a court to seek his remand for further questioning.

Aide yet to be nabbed

