Man held with stolen bike, LCD TV

Jalandhar, August 9
The Adampur police arrested a person with a stolen LCD TV and a motorbike. The suspect was arrested on the complaint of a Bhogpur resident.
In his complaint, Jatinder Singh, a resident of Shakti Nagar, Bhogpur, said he, along with his family, went to his relative’s house in Jalandhar on July 5. When he returned home around 10 am on July 11, he found the locks of the main gate and an inside door broken. The lock of an almirah in the bedroom was also broken.
The complainant told the police that cash, other valuables from the almirah and an LCD TV were stolen from his house. A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC was registered at the Bhogpur police station on August 6.
The police arrested Mani, alias Shanty, a resident of Bholath in Kapurthala. The police also recovered the stolen LCD TV and a motorbike from his possession. The suspect revealed that he stole the bike from Kartarpur.
The police said his aide was yet to be arrested. The suspect would be produced in a court to seek his remand for further questioning.
Aide yet to be nabbed
The police said the suspect’s aide was yet to be arrested. He would be produced in a court to seek his remand for further questioning.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India has zero-tolerance policy against corruption: PM Modi at G-20 meeting
Says highest impact of corruption is borne by poor, marginal...
Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later
Later, vehicular movement is restored for light vehicles aft...
13 injured as HRTC bus falls down road as it caves in at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh
The bus was on its way from Sundernagar to Shimla when the a...
AAP leader Raghav Chadha changes X bio to ‘Suspended Member of Parliament’
Says was suspended for asking tough questions that left the ...