Man held with stolen bikes

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar: The police have arrested a man and recovered two stolen bikes from him. The Garhshankar police said ASI Paramjit Singh arrested the suspect under an operation launched by the SSP, Hoshiarpur, Sartaj Singh Chahal. The suspect, Sikandar Baljot, alias Happy, a resident of Chakkafulu, was arrested and stolen bikes recovered from him. He said the suspect would be produced in a court for seeking remand for interrogatiton to ascertain how many bikes he had stolen and to whom these had been sold—

