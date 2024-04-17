Man held with stolen pistol in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, April 16
The police claimed to have solved a theft case with the arrest of a person. The police also recovered a stolen pistol from his possession.
The suspect has been identified as Jagjit Singh, alias Lovely, a resident of Residency Vihar, Jalandhar.
Divulging details, the police said Pritpal Singh, a property dealer, lodged a complaint stating that his licensed pistol was stolen from his car on April 8. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act was registered.
The police said the complainant kept his pistol, along with cartridges, in his car, which was driven by his relative Jagjit Singh, on April 8. They were planning to deposit the weapon at the police station. Around 7 pm, Pritpal realised that the weapon was missing from his car.
Subsequently, he reported the matter to the police. During investigation, the police arrested Jagjit with a pistol and seven cartridges.
