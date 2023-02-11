Man, his friend arrested for wife’s murder in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 10

The Nawanshahr police claim to have solved the murder case of a woman whose body was found in the forest of Bhaddi with the arrest of her husband and his friend within 24 hours.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhagirath Singh Meena said on February 9, the Sadar Balachaur police received the information that the body of an unidentified woman was lying in the forest of Bhaddi. The police reached the spot and sent the body to the Civil Hospitalm Balachaur. The deceased was identified as Kiran Devi by her mother Kamlesh Rani.

The mother said her daughter Kiran was married to Sharanjit Singh of Hasanpur Kalan in 2021. “They have a one-year-old daughter. Her son-in-law Sharanjit Singh often visited their home with his friend Rohit. Drunk Sharanjjit Singh would often fight with her wife after which the latter started living separately on rent,” the police informed.

On February 5, Kamlesh Rani was with her daughter when the latter received a phone call from her husband Sharanjit Singh who allegedly called her to Balachaur to purchase birthday gift for their daughter who turned one on February 8, the police informed.

“She went but was missing since then, and then her body was found,” they further stated. Cases under Section 302 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the husband and his friend.

Both the accused were arrested today. The investigation has revealed that on February 5, when Kiran Devi reached Balachaur, Sharanjit Singh and his friend Rohit Kumar took her to Bhaddi where they strangulated her with dupatta and killed her. Thereafter they threw her body in the forest. An Alto car used by accused in this crime has also been recovered.