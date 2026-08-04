Man hurls petrol bomb at Garhshankar rehab centre, held

\BThe police have arrested a man accused of throwing a petrol bomb into the premises of a de-addiction centre at Samundra village near Garhshankar. The accused was produced before a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

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According to the police, the incident took place on \BJuly 30\B around 4 am. The de-addiction centre is run by \BBalwinder Singh Dhillon\B under the New Karma Social Welfare Society. In his complaint, Dhillon alleged that an unidentified person threw a petrol bomb over the boundary wall of the centre. At the time of the incident, \B25 patients\B were admitted to the facility, and it allegedly endangered the lives of the inmates as well as the staff.

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During the investigation, the accused was identified as \BKuldeep Singh\B, a resident of Paniyali village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. Dhillon alleged that Kuldeep had earlier been admitted to the centre for treatment and had a dispute with him. He claimed the bottle was thrown out of resentment.

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The accused was arrested and later sent to jail by the court. Dhillon said no damage was caused in the incident and there was no CCTV camera installed on that side of the premises.