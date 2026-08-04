DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Man hurls petrol bomb at Garhshankar rehab centre, held

Man hurls petrol bomb at Garhshankar rehab centre, held

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Garhshankar, Updated At : 03:51 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

\BThe police have arrested a man accused of throwing a petrol bomb into the premises of a de-addiction centre at Samundra village near Garhshankar. The accused was produced before a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Advertisement

According to the police, the incident took place on \BJuly 30\B around 4 am. The de-addiction centre is run by \BBalwinder Singh Dhillon\B under the New Karma Social Welfare Society. In his complaint, Dhillon alleged that an unidentified person threw a petrol bomb over the boundary wall of the centre. At the time of the incident, \B25 patients\B were admitted to the facility, and it allegedly endangered the lives of the inmates as well as the staff.

Advertisement

During the investigation, the accused was identified as \BKuldeep Singh\B, a resident of Paniyali village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. Dhillon alleged that Kuldeep had earlier been admitted to the centre for treatment and had a dispute with him. He claimed the bottle was thrown out of resentment.

Advertisement

The accused was arrested and later sent to jail by the court. Dhillon said no damage was caused in the incident and there was no CCTV camera installed on that side of the premises.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts