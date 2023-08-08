Man hurt in firing incident, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 7

A man suffered bullet injuries in a firing incident that took place at Dada Colony, Saipur, here late last night. The victim has been identified as Jatinder Singh, alias Happy, a resident of Saipur.

The main suspect behind the incident has been identified as Raja Saipuria. He was arrested on the charges of hooliganism and firing gunshots.

Saipuria had been allegedly causing unrest and fear among residents of the area since long. Local residents reported that not only Raja Saipuria but also his family members, including his wife and son, were involved in hooliganism.

They claimed that Saipuria’s son Sunny frequently threatened neighbourhood boys. Their acts have instilled fear in the locals.

“Raja Saipuria is also known for using abusing language and disturbing the peace of the locality by playing loud music. He has even attacked several people in Saipur,” said a resident requesting anonymity.

Eyewitnesses said Saipuria was seen with around six miscreants, causing damage to cars by throwing bricks and firing gunshots late last night.

The police have identified other suspects involved in the firing incident. A case has been registered against them at Division Number 8 police station. Further investigations were on into the matter. The police also recovered four empty shells from the spot.

Police officials said they had recorded the statements of the victim and other persons in the locality. They were also scrutinising the footage of CCTVs installed in the area to identify other suspects involved in the crime.