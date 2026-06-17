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Home / Jalandhar / Man injured as firing between rival groups rocks Jalandhar locality

Man injured as firing between rival groups rocks Jalandhar locality

One of the accused, identified as Amarjit, arrived at the spot in a car dressed as a nihang before the firing took place

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 02:00 PM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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Jalandhar SHO Jai Inder said that the motive behind the firing was being investigated. File Photo
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A firing incident involving members of two rival groups created panic in the Rattan Nagar locality of Jalandhar in the early hours of Wednesday.

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More than 25 rounds were fired during the incident around 5:40 am. One person, identified as Rahul, a resident of Arya Nagar, sustained a bullet injury in his stomach and was admitted to a private hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

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One of the accused, identified as Amarjit, arrived at the spot in a car dressed as a nihang before the firing took place.

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As the news spread, the police rushed to the scene and started an investigation. CCTV footage from the area is being examined and officials have also recorded the victim’s statement at the hospital.

SHO Jai Inder said that the motive behind the incident was being investigated and further details would emerge after the inquiry.

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While police have not officially confirmed any link, reports suggest the firing may be connected to an old rivalry between two groups.

According to sources, Rahul may have been targeted in connection with the 2023 murder of a man known as Satta at the Maqsudan Sabzi Mandi.

Police have not yet made any arrests and are investigating all possible angles.

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