Man injured in road mishap, biker booked

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 2

A man suffered serious injuries in a road accident here today. In her complaint lodged with the police, a woman stated that his father-in-law suffered serious injuries after a rashly driven bike rammed into his Activa scooter.

In her statement, the complainant, Anita, said: “The moment my father-in-law tried to cross the road, a rashly driven bike rammed into his scooty. As a result, he fell on the road and suffered serious injuries on his arm and head”.

She told the police that the biker fled from the spot after the mishap. The victim was shifted to a hospital with the help of passers-by.

The police have registered a case against the biker under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) 338 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.