Man injured in road mishap, biker booked

Nawanshahr, March 2
A man suffered serious injuries in a road accident here today. In her complaint lodged with the police, a woman stated that his father-in-law suffered serious injuries after a rashly driven bike rammed into his Activa scooter.
In her statement, the complainant, Anita, said: “The moment my father-in-law tried to cross the road, a rashly driven bike rammed into his scooty. As a result, he fell on the road and suffered serious injuries on his arm and head”.
She told the police that the biker fled from the spot after the mishap. The victim was shifted to a hospital with the help of passers-by.
The police have registered a case against the biker under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) 338 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana
8 killed in Ambala, 3 at Samalkha, 6 in Faridabad
Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly amid Congress protest
Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year
Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI
A person who is weak-kneed before the powers that be can’t b...
Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM
‘Real problems in relationship that need to be taken up’
Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges
The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud