Man injures himself inside Nadala Police Post

A young man allegedly injured himself with a sharp object inside the Nadala police post, which falls under the Bhulath sub-division of Kapurthala. He was immediately rushed by the police to Subhanpur hospital and later referred to a medical college in Amritsar, where his condition is reported to be out of danger.

According to police sources, the incident occurred after Lakhan Ke Padda resident Lipt Virli caught Mandeep Singh alias Meepa red-handed while allegedly stealing wheat and brought him along with the stolen produce to the Nadala police post to lodge a complaint. The police seated Mandeep in a room at the post during preliminary proceedings. It was during this time that he reportedly used a sharp object to injure himself.

Police personnel provided immediate assistance and shifted the injured man to Subhanpur hospital, from where doctors referred him to Amritsar for further treatment.

DSP Bhulath Karnail Singh confirmed that Mandeep Singh is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Amritsar and stated that his condition is stable and out of danger.