Home / Jalandhar / Man injures himself inside Nadala Police Post

Man injures himself inside Nadala Police Post

Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:06 AM Dec 22, 2025 IST
A young man allegedly injured himself with a sharp object inside the Nadala police post, which falls under the Bhulath sub-division of Kapurthala. He was immediately rushed by the police to Subhanpur hospital and later referred to a medical college in Amritsar, where his condition is reported to be out of danger.

According to police sources, the incident occurred after Lakhan Ke Padda resident Lipt Virli caught Mandeep Singh alias Meepa red-handed while allegedly stealing wheat and brought him along with the stolen produce to the Nadala police post to lodge a complaint. The police seated Mandeep in a room at the post during preliminary proceedings. It was during this time that he reportedly used a sharp object to injure himself.

Police personnel provided immediate assistance and shifted the injured man to Subhanpur hospital, from where doctors referred him to Amritsar for further treatment.

DSP Bhulath Karnail Singh confirmed that Mandeep Singh is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Amritsar and stated that his condition is stable and out of danger.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

