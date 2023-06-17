Man killed after bike hit by truck

Hoshiarpur, June 16
A person died in a road accident near the Army ground in Mukerian. The police said Sarajudin, a resident of Lamin, told them that he was returning home on a bike with Saraju Alam, alias Chhotu. When he reached near the Army Ground, a truck passing by hit his bike. Saraju died on the spot.
