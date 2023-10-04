Man killed, another hurt as scooter collides with MLA’s car

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 3

An elderly man died while another suffered serious injuries after the scooter they were riding collided with the car of Congress MLA from Shahkot Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia at Jasso Majra village of the Behram area in Nawanshahr this morning.

The incident took place around 10 am while the MLA was going to Chandigarh.

The ill-fated vehicle involved in the accident at Jasso Majra village of the Behram area in Nawanshahr. Tribune photo

The scooter, being driven by Ram Kishan, collided head-on with the MLA’s vehicle near the Behram toll plaza. The MLA’s driver tried to avoid the collision, but the scooter rammed into the car. Ram Kishan died on the spot, while pillion rider Parkash Ram suffered serious injuries.

The MLA, along with his staff, came out of the vehicle to help the scooterists. He called an ambulance, which took them to a hospital at Dhahan Kaleran village. Ram Kishan was declared dead on arrival, while Parkash Ram was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced this evening pointing out negligence on part of the scooterist. Brake failure could also have been the cause of the accident. Family members of the deceased have got inquest proceedings initiated with the Nawanshahr police under Section 174 of the CrPC.

