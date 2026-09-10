Man killed, another hurt in Hoshiarpur road accident

A man was killed and another injured in a road accident on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road near Bure Rajputan.

According to the police, the victims, identified as Jatinder Singh and Pukhraj, were returning from Tanda on a scooter. A vehicle allegedly hit their scooter near Bure Rajputan.

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Jatinder Singh died in the accident, while Pukhraj sustained injuries.

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On the complaint of Munish Kumar, brother of the deceased, the Bulhowal police registered a case against Gurcharan Singh, a resident of Pandori Sumla.

The police said further investigation was underway.