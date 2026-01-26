Man killed as trolley hits vehicle

A driver was killed in an accident on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road. Sahib Noor Singh told police his father, Harpal Singh of Basrawan village in Batala district, had left Dera Bassi with a loaded vehicle for Sonalika. Near Samundra, a trolley hit the vehicle, killing him on the spot. Police registered a case.
