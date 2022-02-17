Man killed during wedding function brawl

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 16

A man was killed during a brawl that took place between youths at a wedding at Nadala town in Kapurthala on Tuesday. Both the assailants and the victims hail from Mirzapur village and were part of the baraat which had gone to Nadala.

About 11-12 youths were sitting on a common table and were reportedly enjoying the wedding when the tempers flared up. They went outside and attacked each other with the iron bangles that they were wearing. One of the youths, Amandeep Singh, got serious head injuries and he immediately sought the help of his uncle Manpreet Singh to take him to a hospital in Bholath for treatment.

Amandeep and Manpreet were on the way when the other group of youths intercepted their car and attacked them again. Manpreet died because of deep injuries on his facial area, while Amandeep and Karan got badly injured. A CCTV footage of the murder too has been procured in which a cop reportedly allowed the assailants to flee despite an alarm being raised by the victims. The Bholath SHO said a case had been registered under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC against six, including Heera, Balraj and Jashan. The accused are on the run and police teams are conducting raids to nab them.