Man killed in rash driving, one booked

PHAGWARA, NOVEMBER 22
The Nakodar police have booked a driver on the charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving. The police said Ramma Ranni of Basti Bawa Khel in Jalandhar complained to the police that Jaskaran Singh of Dherian hit her son Aman Kamar’s bike with his car on November 6, causing his death.
A case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC had been registered against the suspect.
