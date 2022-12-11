Man killed in road accident

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: A 40-year-old man was killed in an accident on Thursday. Ashwani Kumar, a son of the victim, told the police that his father was riding a motorcycle when he met with an accident and died. Investigating Officer Som Nath said the deceased had been identified as Harnek Chand, a resident of Shamsha Bad village. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem. OC

One held for sexual assault

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a person for outraging a woman’s modesty. Investigating Officer Sarabjit Singh said the person had been identified as Gurjot Singh, a resident of Jalalpur Kalan village. A woman of the same village had complained to the police that the suspect and his accomplices tore her clothes and threatened her with dire consequences. A case under Sections 354, 323, 341, 506, 148,149 of IPC was registered against the accused. OC

Manak group wins press club poll

Jalandhar: The Progressive Media Forum, led by journalist Satnam Manak, on Saturday won the elections to the Punjab Press Club. Of the nearly 500 members of the club, nearly 400 cast their votes. The other elected office-bearers include Rajesh Thapa (senior vice-president), Manoj Tripathi (general secretary), Mandeep Sharma, Pankaj Kumar Rai and Tejinder Kaur Thind (vice-presidents), Rakesh Kumar Suri (joint secretary) Mehar Malik (secretary) and Shiv Sharma (cashier).