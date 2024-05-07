Man killed in road accident

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A man died after being run over by a speeding bus belonging to a private school near Mehatpur, Nakodar, on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Baldev Singh, a resident of Tandaura village near Mehatpur. The bus driver managed to flee, leaving the vehicle behind. The police reached the spot and impounded the vehicle. The kin of the deceased sat on a dharna outside the Mehatpur police demanding immediate arrest of the bus driver. The police have registered a case against the bus driver and sent the body to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. OC

Woman drug peddler held

Phagwara: The Rawalpindi police arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered seven intoxicant injections and 120 intoxicant tablets from her possession on Sunday night. Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the suspect had been identified as Sonia, a resident of Chahal Nagar, Phagwara. SP Bhatti said the suspect was nabbed by a police team headed by SHO Labh Singh at a checkpoint near Lakhpur village while she was going to sell drugs. On seeing the police, she threw the packet of intoxicants. However, the police nabbed her. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

PO lands in police net

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past three years. Investigating officer Paraminder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Manjit Singh, alias Jita, a resident of Riayab Wal village. The accused was wanted in a case of drug peddling registered in 2014 and was declared a PO in 2021.

