Man killed in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A man driving a motorcycle was killed on the spot and his friend riding pillion sustained injuries when their two-wheeler rammed into a stationary vehicle near Khatti village on the Hoshiarpur road on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Amarjit, a resident of Chackprema village. The injured was admitted to the Civil Hospital. OC

Two booked for burning stubble

Phagwara: The police have registered cases against two farmers on the charge of burning stubble in their fields. Gurpreet Singh Gill, SP, Phagwara, said the suspects were identified as Sukhdev Singh and Gurbchan Singh of Ranipur village. OC

Biker killed in road accident

Phagwara: A Goraya resident Parminder Singh was killed on the spot when the bike he was driving was hit by a speeding truck near Mansurpur village on Friday night. The driver managed to flee from the spot leaving the truck behind. The police registered a case and impounded the truck bearing registration No. PB-8CP-4531. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem. The deceased is survived by his wife and two daughters. OC

Youth dies in road accident

Phagwara: A youth driving a bike was killed on the spot and his friend, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries when their two-wheeler collided with a tractor-trailer near Paddi-Jagir village on Friday evening. The deceased was identified as Sunny Kumar, a resident of Goraya. The injured was identified as Sunil. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital. The police registered a case and handed over body of the deceased to his family after an autopsy. OC

Peddler held with heroin

Phagwara: The Criminal Investigating Agency of the Jalandhar (Rural) police has arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. Investigating Officer (IO) Pippal Singh said 50 grams of heroin was recovered from the possession of the suspect, identified as Gurinder Singh, alias Noni, a resident of Taran Tarn, who was presently living at Malsian village. The IO said a case under Sections 21(B)/61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect at the Shahkot police station. OC

No breakthrough in murder case

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have failed to make any breakthrough in murder of an eight-year-old child at Mallian Kalan village even after passage of five years. Anwar Tariq was murdered on November 23, 2018. His body was found near a tree in a field that was cultivated by farmer identified as Sohan Singh. He was strangulated to death. SHO GS Nagra said a case under Section 302 (Murder) was registered in this regard, but no clue was found till date. He said a closure report was submitted in a court, which was rejected. He said further investigation was in progress.

