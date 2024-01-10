Man killed in road mishap

Garhshankar: A man died after the tractor trailer he was driving overturned near Kalewal Beet village on Monday night. According to information, Jarnail Singh, a resident of Bhangalan, Mehdpur, was driving a sand-laden tractor trailer. The vehicle went out of control due to fog and fell into a ditch. The driver got crushed under the wheels of the tractor trailer and died on the spot. People saw the body in the morning and informed the police about the incident. ASI Vasdev, in-charge of the Beenwal police post, reached the spot along with the police party and took the body into their possession. The police informed the family members of the deceased about the incident. The body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination. A case has been registered. OC
Woman drug peddler held
Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a woman drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk and hooch. The suspect has been identified as Paramjit Kaur, a resident of Mandala Chhana. Station House Officer (SHO) Hardev Preet Singh said 2 kg of poppy husk and 20 bottles of illicit country-made liquor were recovered from her possession. The SHO said a case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act had been registered against the suspect. OC
PO lands in police net
Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past five years. Investigating officer Balwinder Singh said the accused had been identified as Bhagwan Dass, a resident of Mohalla New Tehsil Pura falling under the Ram Bag police station, Amritsar. He was wanted in a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy registered in 2017 and was declared a PO in 2018. OC
600 kg lahan recovered
Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of brewing illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer Sukhwinder Singh said the police recovered 600 kg lahan (raw liquor) from Chak Kalan village. The suspect managed to flee from the spot. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the suspect.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy
There was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body
Suchana Seth’s husband to be questioned after cremation today; boy had spoken to his father over video call on Sunday
CEO had ‘tried to render her son unconscious to prevent him ...
Body of 4-year-old boy killed by his mother brought to Bengaluru; child to be cremated later today
The victim's father, Venkat Raman, brings the body to an apa...
Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan government custody serving 78-year imprisonment sentence: United Nations
Saeed, 73, was designated as a global terrorist by the UN Se...
Uttar Pradesh shocker: Cop, others urinate in student’s mouth, force him to lick their spit from slippers
A bullet fired upon the MCA student passed close to his earl...