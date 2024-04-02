Man killed in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: A man died after being hit by a speeding car near the Khalwara bypass on Sunday night. The deceased, identified as Sat Pal, owner of Sapra Hardware, was coming outside after attending a religious congregation. He was taken to a private hospital. Owing to his critical condition, he was referred to Ludhiana where he was declared dead on arrival. The police have registered a case. OC

Gunshots fired at singer’s house

Jalandhar: Gunshots were fired at the residence of singer Sahil Shah in Boota Mandi here late on Sunday night. The incident came to light on Monday evening after Shah returned from Chandigarh. Shah said he received threatening phone calls recently. “I went to Chandigarh for the recording of my song. When I returned home, family members told me about the firing. We saw bullet marks on the main gate and found empty shells on the premises,” he said. Shah informed the police about the incident. The police said they are scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras to identify the suspects.

