Man killed in road mishap

Phagwara: A youth lost his life in a road accident here this afternoon. The deceased, identified as Gurpreet Singh, was a resident of Green Park. He was going somewhere for his domestic work. When he reached near Central Town, a PRTC bus collided with his bike leaving him severely injured. Passersby immediately rushed him to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The bus driver reportedly fled from the spot after the accident. The police registered a case against bus driver and launched further investigation in this connection. OC

Youth kidnap’s girl, booked

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have booked a youth on the charge of kidnapping a girl. Investigating Officer (IO) Sahil Singh said the suspect was identified as Saleem, a resident of Dakoha village, falling under the Rama Mandi police station. Paramjit Kaur, a resident of Ismailpur village, complained to the police that the suspect kidnapped her daughter on June 13 by luring her on the pretext of marriage. The IO said a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping a woman to compel her for marriage) of the IPC was registered against the suspects and further probe initiated into the matter. OC

Thieves take away jewellery

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked unidentified miscreants on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery from a house. Jaswinder Kaur, a resident of Partappura village complained to the police that thieves barged into her house on June 25 and stole Rs 600 and gold jewellery. Investigating Officer Ashwani Kumar said a case under Sections 454 (lurking and house trespass) and 380 (theft in house) of the IPC was registered against unidentified suspects. OC

Two booked for snatching bike

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two miscreants on the charge of snatching a motorcycle from a villager. Uggi police post in-charge Balvir Singh said the suspects were identified as Degu, a resident of Eeda village, and Jaggi, a resident of Fatehpur village, falling under the Nakodar Sadar police station. Malkit Singh, a resident of Kullar village, complained to the police that the suspects snatched his motorcycle on June 21. The IO said a case under Sections 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) and 34 (committing a crime with common intention) of the IPC was registered against the suspects. OC

Man held for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a villager on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating Officer (IO) Davinder Singh said nine bottles of hooch were recovered from the suspect, identified as Daleep, a resident of Umrewal village. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act was registered against suspect, the IO said.

