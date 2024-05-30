Man ‘kills’ husband of the beloved, lands in police net

Phagwara, May 29
In a blind murder case, the Kapurthala District Police have traced and arrested the alleged murderer found to be the lover of the wife of the deceased.
Kapurthala SSP Vatsala Gupta while talking to The Tribune this evening said the suspect had been identified as Sharanjit Pamma of Nurpur village near Dhilwan. The police got information that the body of a middle-aged man was found at a veterinary hospital at Nurpur on May 27.
SSP Gupta added SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Rai was appointed to investigate the case. SP Rai said during investigation, it came to light that the wife of the deceased Kala, working as a mason, was having an extramarital affair with the alleged accused.
The deceased, reportedly, would often object to her having an affair, trying to dissuade her, but to no avail. Rai said the alleged murderer met the deceased, in a ‘vengeful way’, on Monday, bringing him to the veterinary hospital on a motorcycle. He then allegedly killed him with an iron rod. A case under sections 302,120B of the IPC was registered. The SSP said the accused was produced before a magistrate who sent him to two-day police remand.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Army, police clash in J-K’s Kupwara police station: 3 Lt Colonels among 16 booked
A group of armed and uniformed personnel from the 160 Territ...
'My wish is for Adampur airport in Punjab's Jalandhar to be named after Guru Ravidas': PM Modi at Hoshiarpur rally
The PM says work on the roadmap for first 125 days of BJP's ...
Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Congress leader Manmohan Singh
The former PM also hit out at BJP government for imposing an...
Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius
A doctor who attended to him said he was living in a room wi...
Pune’s teen mother absconding, swapped son’s blood sample with hers
Minor's mom under police scanner