Man ‘kills’ husband of the beloved, lands in police net

Phagwara, May 29

In a blind murder case, the Kapurthala District Police have traced and arrested the alleged murderer found to be the lover of the wife of the deceased.

Kapurthala SSP Vatsala Gupta while talking to The Tribune this evening said the suspect had been identified as Sharanjit Pamma of Nurpur village near Dhilwan. The police got information that the body of a middle-aged man was found at a veterinary hospital at Nurpur on May 27.

SSP Gupta added SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Rai was appointed to investigate the case. SP Rai said during investigation, it came to light that the wife of the deceased Kala, working as a mason, was having an extramarital affair with the alleged accused.

The deceased, reportedly, would often object to her having an affair, trying to dissuade her, but to no avail. Rai said the alleged murderer met the deceased, in a ‘vengeful way’, on Monday, bringing him to the veterinary hospital on a motorcycle. He then allegedly killed him with an iron rod. A case under sections 302,120B of the IPC was registered. The SSP said the accused was produced before a magistrate who sent him to two-day police remand.

