Man kills minor daughter in Hariana village

A shocking incident was reported from Dhut Kalan village under Hariana police station in Hoshiarpur district where a man allegedly murdered his 17-year-old daughter, a Class XII student, and fled the scene. The incident has triggered shock in the village.

According to a complaint filed by victim’s mother Baljit Kaur, wife of Amarjit Singh, she had gone out to fetch milk around 7 am. When she returned about an hour later, she found her daughter Inderpreet Kaur lying in a pool of blood under a bed in a room. Her husband was missing from the house.

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On hearing her cries, neighbours gathered on the spot and informed the police. DSP (R) Narinder Singh, Hariana police station SHO Gurcharan Singh and police post in-charge Ajmer Singh, reached the village and initiated an investigation.

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The police officials said the preliminary investigation pointed towards the girl’s father Amarjit Singh as the perpetrator. He has been absconding since the incident and raids are being conducted to arrest him.

The victim was the only daughter of her parents and studied in Class XII at a school in the village. A case has been registered on the basis of the mother’s complaint and further investigation is underway.