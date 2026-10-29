DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Man kills minor daughter in Hariana village

Man kills minor daughter in Hariana village

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 08:03 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
for representation only
Advertisement

A shocking incident was reported from Dhut Kalan village under Hariana police station in Hoshiarpur district where a man allegedly murdered his 17-year-old daughter, a Class XII student, and fled the scene. The incident has triggered shock in the village.

According to a complaint filed by victim’s mother Baljit Kaur, wife of Amarjit Singh, she had gone out to fetch milk around 7 am. When she returned about an hour later, she found her daughter Inderpreet Kaur lying in a pool of blood under a bed in a room. Her husband was missing from the house.

Advertisement

On hearing her cries, neighbours gathered on the spot and informed the police. DSP (R) Narinder Singh, Hariana police station SHO Gurcharan Singh and police post in-charge Ajmer Singh, reached the village and initiated an investigation.

Advertisement

The police officials said the preliminary investigation pointed towards the girl’s father Amarjit Singh as the perpetrator. He has been absconding since the incident and raids are being conducted to arrest him.

The victim was the only daughter of her parents and studied in Class XII at a school in the village. A case has been registered on the basis of the mother’s complaint and further investigation is underway.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts