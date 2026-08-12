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Home / Jalandhar / Man kills wife and father in Jalandhar, goes absconding; 4 children find bodies

Man kills wife and father in Jalandhar, goes absconding; 4 children find bodies

The incident came to light when his four children returned from school and found their mother and grandfather lying in a pool of blood

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 06:05 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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A 45-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and father in a fit of rage Wednesday morning and is now absconding from his home in the Avtar Nagar locality here.

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The incident came to light when his four children returned from school and found their mother and grandfather lying in a pool of blood. The house was in complete disarray. The accused, identified as Heera Lal, had reportedly beaten his father Ayodhya Prakash and wife Savita to death with a bat and heavy utensils before fleeing.

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A double murder took place on Street No. 7 of Avtar Nagar, where an atmosphere of gloom and fear prevailed among residents. Upon receiving information, ADCP Rakesh Yadav and ACP Atish Bhatia reached the spot with their teams. Police officials said that prima facie there appeared to have been a scuffle before the murders. The bodies of both deceased had multiple blunt-force injuries on the head, neck, limbs and other parts of the body.

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The ADCP said the family are migrants who have been living in Jalandhar for over two decades. The accused’s mother was on the first floor of the house and reportedly had no clue about what had happened on the ground floor as she suffers from mobility impairment.

There are reports that Heera Lal was addicted to drugs and that a dispute arose after his wife stopped her father-in-law from giving him money, which led to the killings. The couple’s four children are aged between 8 and 15.

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Police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused.

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