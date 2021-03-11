Man kills wife four days after she delivered son

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, June 4

A man suffocated his wife to death four days after she delivered a baby boy in the gynaecology ward of the Civil Hospital here this morning.

Manjit Singh, a resident of Kesarpur village falling in Kapurthala Sadar area, killed his 24-year-old wife Balwinder Kaur using a pillow in the ward while she was resting. The crime was captured on the CCTV of the hospital and the accused was immediately detained by the police. The elder son of the couple, who too was lying on the floor during the incident at 6 am, too saw his father killing his mother.

The man pressed a pillow on the face of his wife twice to ensure her death and then tried to leave. But since he was noticed, he was apprehended. The accused used to till agricultural land and owned some dairy animals.

It was on June 1 that the deceased delivered a baby by C-section. The couple had a love marriage, but the man now suspected her of infidelity. DSP, Kapurthala, Surinder Singh said a case was yet to be registered, but the accused had been detained. “The man suspected his wife of being in a relationship with someone and finding a suitable situation, he murdered her,” he said.