Man loses Rs 1.62L to OTP fraud, 5 booked

Our Correspondent

Talwara, November 2

The Talwara police have booked five persons for cheating a resident of Heer of Rs 1,62,830 by obtaining his bank account OTP posing as bankers. Gurbaksh Rai, a resident of Heer, said someone called him from mobile phone number 9905739726 and introduced him as Rahul from the State Bank of India’s Talwara branch.

On the pretext of getting KYC done, Rahul took OTP from him on October 30. On October 31, Rs 97,830 were withdrawn and then by further withdrawls Rs 1,62,830 in total. The cyber cell, Jalandhar, incharge, conducted an investigation into the complaint.

Following the investigation, police station in-charge Hargurdev Singh and SI Dharminder Singh said, an FIR was registered against Monu, a resident of Faridabad; Veve, a resident of Madhya Pradesh; Mirza Shakir Baig, a resident of West Bengal; Mukesh Rana a resident of Jharkhand and Viju Pal, a resident of West Bengal, who were found involved in the case.