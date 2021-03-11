Man loses Rs 2.51l in online fraud

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: Hajipur police have registered a case against an unidentified person for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 2.51 lakh from his account in the name of changing the credit card. According to information, Surinder Kumar, a resident of Kolian village, told the police that he had received a call from the caller telling him that his credit card had expired. He said the accused on the pretext of credit card renewal withdrew the money from his account. The complaint was investigated by DSP Anil Bhanot. After the investigation report came, the police registered a case against the unidentified accused. OC

Man duped of Rs 10L, 1 booked

Hoshiarpur: Mukerian police have booked a person for allegedly duping a man of Rs 10.93 lakh 93 on the pretext of sending him to Canada. According to information, Harjeet Singh, a resident of Atalgarh village, told the police that the accused travel agent, Vikramjit Singh of Chuharchak, in Gurdaspur district, took the money from him. But, he neither sent him abroad nor refunded his money. OC

Illegal sand miner held

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was absconding for the last one year. Investigating Officer Janak Raj said the accused has been identified as Ravindar Singh, alias Kaka, a resident of Bangiwal village under Mehat Pur police station. The accused is wanted in a case of illegal sand mining. OC

Villager beaten up, Five booked

Phillaur: The Bilga police have booked five persons on the charge of assaulting a village resident. Investigating Officer (IO) Dalvara Singh said the accused have been identified as Lehmbar Ram, his sons Laadi and Bindar all residents of Mohalla colony, Talwann village, Deba and Gaurav residents of the same locality. OC

Man held for blocking route

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a person on charges of obstructing public way, unlawful assembly, and damaging road after five years and released him on order of the Supreme Court. Investigating Officer Sawindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Baldev a resident of Mehat Pur in Nakodar sub division who has been released as the Supreme Court has granted him a bail. The IO said the accused along with 200 other people had staged a dharna at Sutlej bridge on December 8, 2017, and blocked traffic on Lohian Khas-Makhu road.The IO said a case under Sections 145,188,283,341 and 431 IPC and 8(B) of the National Highways Act was registered against the accused and others including former MLAs of the Shiromani Akali Dal on December 8, 2017. OC

Three held for murder attempt

Phagwara: The police booked an unidentified tractor-trailer driver for transporting illegal sand. The Nakodar/Shahkot Mining Inspector complained to the police that a sand laden tractor-trailer was intercepted at a naka and the driver could not produce any documents and fled the spot. Investigating Officer Balbir Chand said a case under the Punjab Mining Act and IPC had been registered and the tractor-trailer had been impounded. OC

Food sampling drive organised

Phagwara: Food Safety Officer Mukul Kumar along with a team of Food Administration, Kapurthala, headed by Dr Harjot Pal Singh, Assistant Commissioner, Food, carried out a drive against people selling spurious milk and milk products (MMP) and other food items on Saturday under the Tandurust Punjab Mission. Five samples of various dairy products at various places in the Phagwara town were seized which will be sent to the laboratory for testing. AC Dr Harjot Pal Singh said the campaign will continue so that the people could get hygienic eatables including dairy productsaccused. OC

1 held with intoxicants

Nakodar: The police arrested two drug peddlers and seized 10-gm heroin and 140 intoxicating tablets from their possession. The accused have been identified as Rajvir Singh of Rahim Pur village and Manprit of Uggi village. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.