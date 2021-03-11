Man loses Rs 3L to miscreants in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Unidentified bike-borne youths on Thursday looted Rs 3 lakh from a petrol pump employee near Sacred Heart Hospital, which is just few metres away from the Maqsudan police station. The petrol pump employee was going to HDFC bank on his bike to deposit the cash. When he reached near Sacred Heart Hospital, the bike-borne youths snatched the bag from him as a result of which he fell on the road, while the miscreants fled the spot. The police have registered a case of robbery against the unidentified persons. The police have collected the footage of CCTVs installed around the crime spot. TNS

One nabbed with intoxicating pills

Jalandhar: CIA-2 staff arrested a drug peddler and recovered 200 intoxicating tablets from his possession on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Ranjit Singh (34), a native of Tarn Taran, who was currently residing at New Harbans Nagar in the district. It was during the interrogation of Vijay Kumar that the police got to know about Ranjit. The police said Vijay during questioning revealed that he used to buy tablets from Ranjit and it’s he who pushed him into this trade. The police party recovered 200 tramadol SR-100 tablets from Ranjit’s possession. A case has been registered against him. TNS

‘Green’ Farmers honoured by dc

Hoshiarpur: Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans said the saving ground water is very important to save the land from becoming barren and if it is not done then it will prove to be dangerous for humanity. He was addressing a gathering at Kheti Bhawan on Thursday to honour 20 progressive farmers who sowed crops without burning residues. Expressing concern over the depleting water level, he said the farmers should adopt modern farming methods and give priority to direct sowing of paddy to save the ground water. oc

Training for defence jobs

Hoshiarpur: To prepare youth to join defence services, pre-recruitment training will start from May 9 at District Defence Services Welfare Office here. Giving information, District Defence Services Welfare Officer Lt Col (Retd) Parminder Singh Bajwa said apart from Army, Navy, Air Force, training will be given for recruitment in BSF, CRPF, ITBP, CISF and Punjab Police. He told that the interested candidates should bring original educational certificate, residential certificate and in case of dependents of ex-servicemen, copy of discharge book to get their name registered .OC

One more tests positive in dist

Jalandhar: One new case of Covid-19 was reported in the district on Thursday. With this, the Covid tally has reached 78,348 in the district. As many as 76,760 patients have recovered from the disease while the number of active cases in reached 10 in the district today. The death toll stood at 1,578. Meanwhile, Kapurthala district reported no new case of Covid on Thursday.