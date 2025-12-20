Man murdered during attempt to resolve domestic dispute in Hoshiarpur

A young man was allegedly murdered while attempting to resolve a domestic dispute in Mohalla Kamalpur, Hoshiarpur, marking the district’s third murder in as many days and raising concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation.

According to reports, Ajay Sandhu had accompanied a woman and her husband to mediate a family dispute when the situation escalated. Karan Bali, his son Nitin Bali, his wife Meena Bali, and four to five other youths allegedly attacked the visitors.

The altercation turned violent within minutes. Sandhu was allegedly struck with sharp-edged weapons, sustaining severe head injuries, and collapsed on the spot. He was rushed to the nearby Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

DSP Devdutt Sharma said the clash stemmed from a domestic dispute. “During the scuffle, Ajay Sandhu was attacked with sharp weapons, resulting in fatal head injuries. The accused’s daughter, her husband, and Sandhu had come to resolve the matter amicably, but it escalated into violence,” he said.

Police have registered a case and launched raids to arrest the accused.