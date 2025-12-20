DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Man murdered during attempt to resolve domestic dispute in Hoshiarpur

Man murdered during attempt to resolve domestic dispute in Hoshiarpur

Victim assaulted with sharp-edged weapons in Mohalla Kamalpur; police launch raids to arrest accused

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 01:16 PM Dec 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A young man was allegedly murdered while attempting to resolve a domestic dispute in Mohalla Kamalpur, Hoshiarpur, marking the district’s third murder in as many days and raising concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation.

Advertisement

According to reports, Ajay Sandhu had accompanied a woman and her husband to mediate a family dispute when the situation escalated. Karan Bali, his son Nitin Bali, his wife Meena Bali, and four to five other youths allegedly attacked the visitors.

Advertisement

The altercation turned violent within minutes. Sandhu was allegedly struck with sharp-edged weapons, sustaining severe head injuries, and collapsed on the spot. He was rushed to the nearby Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Advertisement

DSP Devdutt Sharma said the clash stemmed from a domestic dispute. “During the scuffle, Ajay Sandhu was attacked with sharp weapons, resulting in fatal head injuries. The accused’s daughter, her husband, and Sandhu had come to resolve the matter amicably, but it escalated into violence,” he said.

Police have registered a case and launched raids to arrest the accused.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts