Man nabbed by Nakodar police on murder charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 3

The Nakodar police have arrested a person on the charge of murdering a youth, identified as Robin, a resident of Basti Bajigar, Mohalla Rehman Pura, Nakodar.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukhpal Singh said the suspect had been identified as Hari Pal, a resident of Bias village falling under the Aadam Pur police station.

In his complaint to the police, Arjan, father of the deceased, said the suspect murdered his son and dumped his body in a well situated in a field of Lakhvir Singh of Mohalla Rehrrwan.

He said his elder son went for an evening walk on September 21, but did not return home. They searched for Robin, but to no avail. On September 23, residents of the area informed him about the body of a youth being found in a well.

He said they took the body out and informed the police about the incident. The police proceeded under Section 174 of the CrPC. The body was cremated after post-mortem.

The father of the deceased said his son did not die a natural death. He was murdered and his body was dumped in the well.

The SHO said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against Hari Pal. Robin and Hari Pal were taking liquor near the well on September 23. They began quarrelling over some issue, following which Hari Pal pulled Robin and threw him into the well where he died.

