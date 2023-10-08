Man nabbed for attacking cops

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 7

The Mehat Pur police have arrested a person on the charge of attacking police officials.

Investigating officer (IO) Harwinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Gurjeet Singh, alias Bhatti, a resident of Dharme Dian Chhanna village.

In his statement, senior constable Sukhvir Singh, who is posted in the Bilga police station, said the suspect and his 19 accomplices attacked police officials on October 3 at Bute Dian Chhana village. They also threatened the officials and obstructed them from performing their duty.

The investigating officer said a case under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 and 149 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the suspect and others who are absconding. Raids were being conducted to nab them.

#Phagwara