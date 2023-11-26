Man nabbed for firing, criminal conspiracy

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 25

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a person on the charges of firing, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy.

Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukhpal Singh said the suspect had been identified as Sunil Kumar, alias Katta, a resident of Singh Pur Dona village.

In his complaint to the police, Sharan Deep, a resident of Nawan Pind village falling under the Sadar Kapurthala police station, said he, along with his companions, was going to Seham village on the evening of August 27 when the suspect, who was carrying firearms and sharp weapons, attacked them with an intention to kill. They suffered serious injuries in the incident.

The DSP said a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148, 149 (rioting) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the suspect. Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense) was later added to the FIR. He is wanted in another case of attempt to murder registered in 2021.

