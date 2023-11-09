Man nabbed for raping daughter

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police have arrested a man on the charge of raping his daughter. Investigating officer Usha Rani said the police came into action after the 12-year-old victim lodged a complaint against her father, a resident of Gobindpura locality in Phagwara. The suspect was on Wednesday produced before a local judicial magistrate where he confessed to his crime. The court sent him to judicial custody. A case under the POCSO Act and Section 376 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Four nabbed in dowry case

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested four members of a family in a dowry harassment case. Investigating officer (IO) Gurnam Singh said the suspects had been identified as Kashmir Singh, a resident of Kang Wale Bilie village, his wife Manjit Kaur, son Sucha Singh and daughter-in-law Supreet Kaur. Gurpreet Kaur, a resident of Anga Kirri in Nakodar village, filed a complaint with the SSP Jalandhar (Rural) stating that her father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-law had been harassing her and demanding more dowry since her marriage in 2020. They also threw her out from their house. The IO said a case under Sections 406 and 498-A of the IPC was registered against the suspects and Lakhwinder Singh, husband of the complainant, who is absconding. OC

Thieves flee with cash, jewellery

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery from a house. Madan Gopal, a resident of Mohalla Jain, Nakodar, complained to the police that thieves barged into his house by breaking open locks on November 2 and stole cash and gold jewellery. Investigating officer Hans Raj said a case under Section 379 of the IPC had been registered. OC

Man held for brewing liquor

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a person on the charge of brewing illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer Dawinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Gursharan Singh, a resident of Baghela village. As many as 150 litres of lahan (raw liquor), utensils for brewing and storing the liquor were recovered from the suspect. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the suspects.

#Phagwara