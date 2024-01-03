Man nabbed on assault charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a person on the charges of assault, criminal intimidation and rioting. Investigating officer (IO) Balwinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Malook Singh, a resident of Thooth Garh village in Moga. Jagan Nath, a resident of Gobind Nagar Khude village, had complained to the police that the suspect and his accomplices barged into his house and attacked him with sharp weapons and threatened him with dire consequences. A case under Sections 323, 452, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered against the suspect and his three accomplices. Efforts are on to nab the absconding persons. OC

Woman’s modesty outraged, 1 booked

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a person on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty. Investigating officer (IO) Jagdev Singh said the suspect had been identified as Gurdev Singh, a resident of Sohal Jagir village. Kulwinder Kaur, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspect assaulted her on November 20, tore her clothes and touched her inappropriately. The IO said a case under Sections 354 and 323 of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. Raids were being conducted to nab the absconding person. OC

Thieves flee with cash, jewellery

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery from a house. Navneet Sarvate, a resident of Nangal Ambian village, complained to the police that thieves barged into his house on the night of December 29 and stole Rs 70,000 in cash, gold and silver jewellery among other items. Investigating officer Balvir Chand said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC

Case registered for illegal mining

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked unidentified persons for illegal mining. In his complaint to the police, Nakodar mining inspector Ajay Kumar said MKC company had been allotted a K1 permit for excavation of earth in Shahkar village. However, some persons were violating the permit limit and excavating more earth and indulging in illegal mining. Investigating officer Sukhwinder Singh said a case under Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals Act 1957 had been registered. OC

PO lands in police net

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past few months. Station House Officer GS Nagra said the accused had been identified as Sukhdev Singh, alias Sukha, a resident of Pandori village falling under the Nakodar city police station. He was wanted in a case of attempt to murder and firing registered in 2017 and was declared a PO in September last year.

