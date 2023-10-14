Man nabbed while trying to flee after firing at cops

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 13

The Hariana police arrested a man today when he was trying to escape after firing at a police team from Dasuya. Nearly 272 gram of heroin was also recovered from him.

A case has been registered by Dasuya police against the man for opening fire with intent to kill. ASI Balwant Singh, in-charge of police post Sansarpur, under police station Dasuya, signalled the car coming on the kutchha road besides the jungle canal near village Dadyali to stop last evening.

The man driving the car was recognised by the police as Gurpreet Singh alias Bunty, a resident of Jalota. Bunty took out a pistol and fired at the police but the policemen escaped. Bunty drove the car at high speed and hit a private vehicle on the road but succeeded in escaping.

However, he was arrested by the Hariana police a few kilometres ahead. ASI Sushil Kumar of Hariana police was present at the T-Point, looking for suspects along with a police team. They saw a speeding car coming from Dholwaha side. When it was signalled to stop, the car driver suddenly applied brakes and turned back. The police chased and arrested him.

He gave his name as Gurpreet Singh alias Bunty, a resident of Jalota to the police. After searching him, 272 grams of heroin and a weighing scale were recovered from him. A case has been registered under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

