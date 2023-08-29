Man nabbed with 150-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 28

The anti-narcotics cell of the city police today arrested a person and recovered 150 grams of heroin from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Sajan, a resident of Tarn Taran Sahib.

Anti-narcotics cell in-charge Harinder Singh said a police party was on routine checking near Balle Balle Farm. They saw Kuldeep walking towards the Pathankot Road from the Transport Nagar side. On seeing the cops, he got scared and turned towards the opposite direction. On suspicion, the police arrested him and recovered 150 grams of heroin from his possession.

He said a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect at the Division No. 8 police station.

“Police teams were investigating from where he used to procure heroin and to whom he was going to deliver the consignment,” he added.

