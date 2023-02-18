Man nabbed with 20-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 17

The Nawanshahr police arrested a man with 20 grams of heroin from Balachaur on Friday. The suspect has been identified as Harjinder Singh (41).

The police said during a routine checking in Balachaur, they noticed a man coming towards the main road. He changed his was after seeing the police. The suspect threw a polythene bag and started running.

On suspicion, the police checked the polythene bag. During checking, the police recovered 20 grams of heroin from the bag. They later arrested the suspect. A case under

the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the suspect.

Man held with intoxicant tablets

Jalandhar: The police arrested a man with 155 intoxicant tablets from Lohian. The suspect has been identified as Jora Singh, a resident of Dhussi Bund, Pipli in Lohian. He was arrested by a police party on patrol was arrested on February 16. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him. The police said several cases under the NDPS Act were already against the suspect.