Man nabbed with 20-gm heroin, pistol in Adampur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 15

The Jalandhar (Rural police) recovered heroin and an unlicensed pistol from an Adampur resident at a naka in the town on Wednesday.

The police arrested Gopal Singh of Mohalla Jattan and impounded a Brezza car which he was driving. The car bearing registration No. PB-32-V-0010 had another red plate with words “President Congress” written on it.

Manjit Singh, SHO, Adampur, said during a preliminary inquiry it was found that the car did not belong to the arrested suspect. During checking at a naka by ASI Pritpal Singh near Alawalpur to Adampur T-point, 20 gm of heroin and a pistol with six live cartridges was found inside the car.

A case was registered against the suspects under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act. The suspect already had cases against him, including that of murder, theft and the Arms Act since 2012.