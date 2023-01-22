Man nabbed with 310-kg poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 21

The Jalandhar police apprehended a man with 310-kg poppy husk which was found hidden under apple crates that he was transporting in his truck. The suspect has been identified as Mohammed Ashraf, a resident of Mandar Gala in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The police rceieved a tip-off that a man was smuggling poppy husk, hidden under apples cartons, in a Kapurthala-bound truck that was coming from Wariana.

Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a check-post at the Athaula turn, when the truck was checked, 15 sacks containing poppy husk, each weighing 20 kg and one sack of 10 kg were recovered from the truck.

A case under Sections 15, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Maqsudan police station on January 19. The investigation is underway in the case to get more leads. The police said the suspect would be presented in a court and his remand would be sought for further investigation in the case.