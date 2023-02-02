Man nabbed with 5-kg poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 1

The Goraya police nabbed a man with 5 kg of poppy husk on Tuesday.

A team of cops, while patrolling in the Ghurka village, spotted a man with a polythene bag.

On seeing the police, the man panicked and dropped the bag on the ground before trying to flee the spot. The man was nabbed. When pressed by the cops, he identified himself as Gyan Chand, a resident of Jalandhar. A case was registered against him under Sections 15-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Goraya police station on January 31.