Man nabbed with 50 bottles of illicit liquor

Jalandhar, July 22
The Jalandhar police arrested a man with 50 bottles of illicit liquor.
The police spotted a man with a plastic can during a patrolling on the Rasoolpur Thatthi road. He threw the can and tried to flee after seeing the police. On suspicion, the police apprehended him. The suspect revealed his identity as Charanjit Singh, a resident of Uggi, Nakodar.
As many as 50 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered against him at the Nakodar police station on July 21.
