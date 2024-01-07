Man nabbed with 6.5-kg poppy husk

Phagwara, January 6
The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk.
The suspect has been identified as Sewak Ram, a resident of Malsian village falling under the Shahkot police station. Nakodar DSP Sukhpal Singh said 6.5 kg of poppy husk was recovered from his possession.
The suspect was nabbed at a checkpoint. A case under Sections 15(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect.
