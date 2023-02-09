Man nabbed with 80-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 8

A man working as a recovery agent in a private finance company was nabbed with drugs, this was revealed by SP Investigation Sarabjit Bahia. He said during patrolling at Adda Nurpur in Maqsudan, a police party spotted a man coming from the Bulandpur village side on a two-wheeler. He was indicated to stop by flashing a torch. But the man panicked and tried to flee from the spot.

Upon questioning, he revealed his name as Gagan Batra, a resident of New Baldev Nagar. On checking him, the police recovered 80-gm heroin from his possession. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him.

On the basis of his statement, Rs 50,000 drug money and an electronic weighing scale was also recovered from his home by the police. The vehicle he was driving has also been impounded by the police.