Man nabbed with 90 intoxicating pills in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 10

The police on Friday apprehended a man and found 90 intoxicating tablets from his possession at a checkpoint from village Lambra to Sammipur.

A police party near Dhaliwal Kadian village saw a man walking on the street. The man on seeing the police panicked, took out a polythene bag from his pocket and threw it away. The police party got suspicious and apprehended him. The suspect was identified as Sagar, a residet of Basti Danishmandan in Jalandhar. Upon checking the thrown polythene bag, the police found 90 intoxicating tablets in it. A case was registered under Sections of the 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Lambra police station. The police said the man was being further questioned.

Meanwhile, 1,000 kg of lahan was seized by the Jalandhar along the Sutlej river. The police said a search party led by Shahkot ASI Jasbir Singh, while conducting a search operation at Vehra village on the banks of the Sutlej, found illcit liqour in five pits.