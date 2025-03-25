DT
PT
Man nabbed with illegal pistol at naka

Man nabbed with illegal pistol at naka

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:57 AM Mar 25, 2025 IST
The Nakodar police apprehend a man with .32 bore pistol in Jalandhar .
A Shahkot resident was arrested with an illegal weapon during a check by the Nakodar police against anti-social elements in Jalandhar on Sunday.

A Sadakpur resident was arrested with an illegal pistol near the Kheewa drain. The man heading to another village on his bike had the weapon with him when the police arrested him following a tip-off in this regard.

The accused has been identified as Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash, resident of Sadakpur at Shahkot. The police also recovered a bike (PB08-CV-9615) from his possession, which he was riding at the time of his arrest.

An FIR has been registered against Akash under Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act in Jalandhar.

While the weapon did not bear any information regarding its make or brand, the police are carrying out further investigations.

The Nakodar police said a police party, under sub inspector Baljinder Singh, in charge Nakodar police station, along with ASI Major Singh, was on patrol and heading from village Tut Kalan to Talwandi Salem, when it received a tip-off that a man was heading towards village Talwandi Salem from the village Fatehpur side on his bike with an illegal pistol.

The police party was informed about it. The Nakodar police laid a naka. The accused, who arrived on his bike, was apprehended by the police and a .32 bore pistol was recovered from his pocket.

