Man nabbed with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. The suspect has been identified as Sukhdev, alias Kala, a resident of Bir Pind village. Investigating Officer (IO) Hans Raj said 155 intoxicant tablets were recovered from his possession. The IO said a case under Sections 22(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act have been registered against the suspect. OC

Gursimran is Nakodar SDM

Nakodar: The state government has appointed Gursimran Singh Dhillon (PCS), sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Jalandhar-1, as the Nakodar SDM. Irwin Kaur was officiating as the SDM for the past few months. Meanwhile, Phagwara SDM Jai Inder Singh has been appointed as the SDM-1, Jalandhar, while Banga SDM Jashanjit Singh will take charge as the Phagwara SDM on Wednesday. OC

Seven booked on assault charge

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked seven persons on the charges of outraging religious feelings, criminal conspiracy, assault and criminal intimidation. Nakodar DSP Sukhpal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Gagan Deep Singh, Akash, Rupa, Gourav, Bunti, Kuldeep and Harjinder, all residents of Nur Pur Chatha village. Des Raj, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspects humiliated him inside Bhagwan Valmiki Temple and forcibly threw him out warning him not to enter the temple again and threatened him with dire consequences. The IO said a case under Sections 295, 298, 323, 506, 120-B and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. Raids are being conducted to nab the absconding persons. OC

PO lands in police net

Nurmahal: The police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past few months. Investigating officer Vijay Kumar said the accused had been identified as Amarjit Ram, a resident of Pasla village. He was wanted in a case of selling illicit liquor registered in 2018 and was declared a PO in July 2023. OC

Four booked for stealing cash

Phillaur: The Bilga police have booked four persons on the charge of stealing cash, criminal intimidation and mischief. Investigating officer (IO) Satpal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Pargat Singh, Buta Ram, both residents of Gag Dhagara village, and their two unidentified accomplices. Varinder Singh, a resident of Kes Pur village in Sirsa district, Haryana, complained to the police that the suspects barged into his mining office at Gag Dhagara village, assaulted the staff and took away Rs 35,000, threatening them with dire consequences. The IO said a case under Sections 379, 506 and 427 of the IPC had been registered.

#Nakodar