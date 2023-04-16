Man nabbed with rifle in phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Sadar Police of Phagwara arrested a youth on Friday night and seized a rifle with 50 live cartridges from his possession. The Phagwara Superintendent of Police Mukhtiar Rai said the arrested accused has been identified as a UP resident, Mohammad Sajid. SP Rai said Varinderjit, a resident of Tallan village, who works as a security supervisor, got suspicious on seeing the scooter-borne accused. He informed the police about it, and the cops nabbed the accused near the Law Gate, Chiherru. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. OC

One held for kidnapping bid

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a Nakodar resident on the charge of attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old child. Investigating officer (IO) Mangat Gupta said the accused has been identified as Tirath, a resident of Sihari Wal village. Balljit Kumar, a resident of Chuheki village, has complained to the police that their five-year-old son Amrit Pal was playing in the cattle shed on April 13 when the accused tried to kidnap Pal. The kid cried out for help, and the accused fled the spot on a motorcycle. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 363 and 511 of the IPC against the accused and his two unidentified accomplices. OC

One arrested under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling ganja. Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Chand said two kilograms of gaanja were seized from the possession of the accused, who has identified as Shankar, a resident of Mohalla Bagh Wala, Shahkot. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the accused.