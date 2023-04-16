Man nabbed with rifle in phagwara

Phagwara: The Sadar Police of Phagwara arrested a youth on Friday night and seized a rifle with 50 live cartridges from his possession. The Phagwara Superintendent of Police Mukhtiar Rai said the arrested accused has been identified as a UP resident, Mohammad Sajid. SP Rai said Varinderjit, a resident of Tallan village, who works as a security supervisor, got suspicious on seeing the scooter-borne accused. He informed the police about it, and the cops nabbed the accused near the Law Gate, Chiherru. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. OC
One held for kidnapping bid
Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a Nakodar resident on the charge of attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old child. Investigating officer (IO) Mangat Gupta said the accused has been identified as Tirath, a resident of Sihari Wal village. Balljit Kumar, a resident of Chuheki village, has complained to the police that their five-year-old son Amrit Pal was playing in the cattle shed on April 13 when the accused tried to kidnap Pal. The kid cried out for help, and the accused fled the spot on a motorcycle. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 363 and 511 of the IPC against the accused and his two unidentified accomplices. OC
One arrested under NDPS Act
Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling ganja. Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Chand said two kilograms of gaanja were seized from the possession of the accused, who has identified as Shankar, a resident of Mohalla Bagh Wala, Shahkot. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...