Man opens fire at father over trivial issue

Dasuya (Hoshiarpur), June 25
A man shot his father with a licensed gun after an argument over a minor matter of changing the AC installed in the house at Jalalchakk village of Dasuya block.
The father was badly injured and admitted to the Dasuya Civil Hospital. The injured, Veer Singh, who was admitted to the hospital, said he had a dispute with his son Amarjeet on Saturday over changing the AC of the house. Amarjeet, an ex-serviceman, in a fit of rage opened fire on him. The bullet hit Veer Singh’s legs. The police took the accused into custody.
