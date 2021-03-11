Man opens fire near Hotel Dolphin, held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 30

Taking swift action against miscreants flouting law in the city, the police on Saturday arrested the accused who fired gunshots after a minor road rage near Hotel Dolphin.

Divulging details, Commissioner of Police, Gurpreet Singh Toor, said the police have arrested Gaurav Bathla, a resident of Shastri Nagar, who opened fire near the old fruits and vegetable market. He said during preliminary probe, it was established that Bathla and Vivek Puri entered into an argument on road.

He said both Bathla and Puri called their friends and the two groups clashed.

“After Puri and his friends started beating Bathla he took out his .32 licenced weapon and opened fire,” he said, adding that three rounds were fired, but no one was injured.

He said as soon as the incident came into the knowledge of the police, they swung into action and started investigation. He said a case was registered against Bathla and he was arrested by the police. He said the weapon of the accused has also been confiscated.

Toor said further investigation into the case is on and severe action would be taken against the perpetrators.